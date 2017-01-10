The value of Canadian building permits edged down in November due to lower construction intentions in Alberta following a surge the month before ahead of provincial building code changes, data from Statistics Canada showed on Tuesday.

The 0.1 per cent decrease was not as large as economists’ forecasts for a decline of 5.0 per cent, while October was revised up to a gain of 10.5 per cent from the previously reported 8.7 per cent.

A 1.6 per cent decline in residential building permits led the way lower in November as construction plans for both single-family and multi-family buildings fell.

Alberta posted fewer construction intentions in both residential categories, correcting from a spike in October as builders rushed to get ahead of new energy efficiency rules for residential and commercial buildings that came into effect at the beginning of November.

National non-residential building permits rose 3.0 per cent on increased construction plans for institutional buildings, including educational facilities and nursing homes.

Industrial permits rose for the second month in a row on increased plans to build primary industry buildings and manufacturing plants, but permits for commercial buildings dropped with fewer plans to build hotels and office buildings.

Separately, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said Canadian housing starts rose more sharply than expected in December and November home construction was revised higher.

Housing starts rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 207,041 units in December from an upwardly revised 187,273 units in November, CMHC said. Economists polled by Reuters had expected starts to rise to a 195,000 unit pace.

