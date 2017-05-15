Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

An agent puts up a ‘for sale’ sign in Toronto. (Darren Calabrese For The Globe and Mail)
OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales cooled in April after setting a record the previous month.

The industry trade group says home sales over the MLS system fell 1.7 per cent last month compared with March.

The decline was led by the Greater Toronto Area, and sales were down in nearly third-thirds of all local markets across the country.

Compared with a year ago, sales in April were down 7.5 per cent across Canada.

The actual average price for a home sold last month was $559,317, up 10.4 per cent from a year ago, boosted by the Greater Vancouver and Greater Toronto markets.

