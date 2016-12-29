Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A man and woman wait at a bus stop as for sale signs are seen outside houses for sale in Point Grey in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday October 4, 2015. (DARRYL DYCK For The Globe and Mail)
A man and woman wait at a bus stop as for sale signs are seen outside houses for sale in Point Grey in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday October 4, 2015. (DARRYL DYCK For The Globe and Mail)

Canadian real estate in 2017: The experts' takes

Tamsin McMahon - REAL ESTATE REPORTER

Economists and analysts expect Canada’s housing market to slow after a dramatic 2016. But several say it’s time to stop calling for a soft landing.

Douglas Porter, chief economist, Bank of Montreal: Recent changes to federal mortgage insurance rules should cause national home sales to fall 4 per cent next year, while price growth should also slow, Mr. Porter predicts. But he thinks Canada’s housing market still has strength left in it. “I’m not going to go as far as to call this a soft landing,” Mr. Porter says. “I don’t think anybody would call what Calgary and Saskatoon have been through in the last couple years as being soft. And I don’t think you would call what Toronto has been through recently as being a landing.”

