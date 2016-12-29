Economists and analysts expect Canada’s housing market to slow after a dramatic 2016. But several say it’s time to stop calling for a soft landing.

Douglas Porter, chief economist, Bank of Montreal: Recent changes to federal mortgage insurance rules should cause national home sales to fall 4 per cent next year, while price growth should also slow, Mr. Porter predicts. But he thinks Canada’s housing market still has strength left in it. “I’m not going to go as far as to call this a soft landing,” Mr. Porter says. “I don’t think anybody would call what Calgary and Saskatoon have been through in the last couple years as being soft. And I don’t think you would call what Toronto has been through recently as being a landing.”

Report Typo/Error