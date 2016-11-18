Canadian regulators should explore raising minimum down payments and imposing additional mortgage-qualifying restrictions in order to ease housing affordability and curb the risks of exceptionally low interest rates, the head of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said Friday.

Ottawa hiked down payments for insured mortgages to 10 per cent for the portion of a home priced between $500,000 and $1-million last year.

But in a speech to a private audience at the Bank of England’s offices in London, CMHC CEO Evan Siddall called the move an “initial step” and said the government may need to look to raise minimum down payments even further to offset the effects of low interest rates and lean against new programs introduced by some provinces to help first-time home buyers that threaten to fuel more housing demand. This month, Ontario said it would double the land-transfer tax exemption for first-time buyers in the province to $4,000.

“Politicians are tempted to help first-time home buyers enter the market, but low down payments may be part of the problem adding to affordability pressures and macroeconomic vulnerabilities,” Mr. Siddall said, in a speech that was published on CMHC’s website.

Related: CMHC’s mortgage insurance business vulnerable to sharply rising interest rates

Related: CMHC's ‘red’ alert: Surging home prices spread to suburbs

Read more: Real-estate reform: What you need to know about Ottawa’s overhaul

While he emphasized that the federal government had no new housing measures on the table, Mr. Siddall said Canada should also consider a loan-to-income cap that would limit the size of a mortgage buyers could qualify for based on their incomes. Currently, Canadian mortgage insurance regulations require borrowers’ incomes to be tested against their ability to meet their debt payments. Countries such as the U.K. and Ireland have introduced loan-to-income caps to limit the effects of low interest rates.

“I have yet to be convinced that people in our country “need” access to 19:1 leverage to buy homes,” Mr. Siddall said. “In fact, it may be a fool’s bargain with the extra demand simply feeding higher house prices: the benefits of the policy accruing to wealthier home sellers rather than to the young first-time homebuyers it purports to help.”

Mr. Siddall also pointed to Ottawa’s consultations on risk sharing between mortgage insurers and lenders. The Department of Finance has floated two different risk-sharing proposals, both of which involve a deductible on government-backed mortgage insurance.

CMHC is studying other risk-sharing options, Mr. Siddall said, including the potential that government-backed insurance could end when a loan falls to a certain threshold. Currently, insurance covers the entire life of a mortgage, typically 25 years.

He said Canada could also “serve as a laboratory” to experiment with “shared-responsibility” mortgages, a concept proposed by academics Atif Mian and Amir Sufi in their book House of Debt. They envisioned a scheme where borrowers’ monthly mortgage payments would rise or fall depending on whether local home prices are going up or down, so that homeowners are more accountable during a booming market but less financially squeezed in a crisis.

While Mr. Siddall said risk sharing will ensure that mortgage lenders have “more skin in the game,” it could also lead to CMHC and other insurers charging different premiums for different borrowers unless the system is tweaked. Insurers will likely have to begin charging higher premiums for areas of the country that have historically had higher mortgage defaults rates, he said, such as rural communities, Eastern Canada and the North.

The industry is already headed down that path with new regulations from the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, which come into effect in January, that require insurers to hold more capital depending on a home buyer’s risk profile.

Mr. Siddall also shot back at critics of his risk-sharing proposal, which have included the Canadian Bankers Association and CMHC’s private-sector mortgage insurance competitors. Those who have called risk sharing unnecessary, ignore ample academic research that “warns against the drunken brew of elevated house prices and an advanced credit cycle,” Mr. Siddall said.

Report Typo/Error