Four Seasons Hotels Inc. is returning to Montreal after a 20-year absence as it follows through on an ambitious global expansion strategy.

The Toronto-based five-star chain has joined with Quebec property developer and manager Carbonleo Real Estate Inc. on a $250-millon luxury hotel-residence project to be built in the heart of the downtown area on de la Montagne Street. The building will have direct access to the prestigious Ogilvy department store next door.

The planned 163-room, 18-storey development is part of a growth plan spearheaded by Four Seasons president and chief executive officer Allen Smith.

Slated for completion in 2018, the Four Seasons hotel and private residences in Montreal will come on stream around the same time as several other high-end projects -- such as the Mount Stephen Hotel on nearby Drummond Street -- in what some observers say represents a danger of saturation in that segment of the city’s hospitality market.

And Montreal’s condo market has been aggressively built up over the past several years, with many luxury units failing to find buyers.

Four Seasons was launched by entrepreneur Isador (Issy) Sharp in 1961 with a small hotel in what was at the time Toronto’s red-light district and grew into an upscale international chain.

Mr. Sharp, the chairman, said earlier this year that the goal is to double the size of the chain, from 99 locations, over the next several years.

In 2006, Mr. Sharp took the Toronto Stock Exchange-listed Four Seasons private in a $3.7-billion (U.S.) buyout financed by Microsoft co-founder bill Gates and Saudi Prince al-Waleed bin Talal.

The Montreal project will include 18 condominiums selling in the $4-million-to-$20-million (Canadian) range.

“Our vision is to create an architectural ode to extraordinary urban living that will help redefine Montreal’s famous Golden Square Mile,” Carbonleo chairman Andrew Lutfy said.

“Montreal is one of North America’s great cities – a vibrant urban destination that has long appealed to luxury travelers drawn to its European flair and cultural sophistication,” Mr. Smith said.

