Canadian housing starts slowed in October as condo construction pulled back after a surge in September, data from the national housing agency showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts fell to 192,928 units in October, roughly in line with expectations, from a revised 219,363 rate in September. Multiple urban starts – typically condos and apartments – fell 15.3 per cent to 115,402 units, while single-detached urban starts notched a milder 5.4 per cent decline to 60,729 units.

Meanwhile, the value of Canadian building permits fell by 7 per cent in September from August, making for the biggest drop in eight months, data from Statistics Canada showed on Tuesday.

The drop was attributed to lower construction intentions for non-residential buildings, especially in retail complexes and office building plans.

The total value of residential building permits rose 2.6 per cent in September on construction intentions for multi-family dwellings. The non-residential sector fell 22.3 per cent, led by a drop in the commercial component.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a decrease of 5.6 per cent in the value of building permits in September. All figures are seasonally adjusted.

Report Typo/Error