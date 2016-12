When their second child was born two years ago, Rajiv Kaushik, 39, and Natalie Alvarez, 43, began scouring the market for a larger home.

The family’s two-bedroom, semi-detached Victorian in central Toronto had soared in value since Mr. Kaushik bought it in 2007 for $540,000. But as the couple quickly realized, so had every other property in the Greater Toronto Area.

