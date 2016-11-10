Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A new townhouse complex is under construction in Toronto on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
A new townhouse complex is under construction in Toronto on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

New housing prices rise on strength in Toronto, Vancouver Add to ...

OTTAWA — Reuters

Published

Last updated

Canadian new housing prices rose by 0.2 per cent in September from August, the 18th consecutive increase, on continued strength in the major markets of Toronto and Vancouver, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

The advance matched the forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll.

Prices in the combined Toronto-Oshawa region, which accounts for 27.92 per cent of the Canadian market, climbed by 0.3 per cent. Vancouver prices increased by the same amount and in both cities, builders cited market conditions as one of the reasons for the gain.

The federal government, concerned by what it says are signs the two markets are overheating, last month said it would tighten mortgage rules and close a tax loophole on home sales.

The new housing price index excludes apartments and condominiums, which the government says are a particular cause for concern and which account for one-third of new housing.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

In the know

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog