Miniature model home sitting on a laptop keyboard. (Amy Walters/iStockphoto)

Online real-estate brokerage Zoocasa to relaunch with cash injection

Tamsin McMahon - REAL ESTATE REPORTER

An online real-estate brokerage shuttered by Rogers Communications Inc. last year is relaunching with a new website and an injection of cash from a group of technology-focused investors.

Zoocasa is set to announce Tuesday that it has raised $1.35-million in seed money from a group of investors that includes Wind Mobile founder Globalive Capital Inc., Hedgewood Inc. and Impression Ventures, whose backers include Franco-Nevada Corp. chairman Pierre Lassonde.

