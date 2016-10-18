An online real-estate brokerage shuttered by Rogers Communications Inc. last year is relaunching with a new website and an injection of cash from a group of technology-focused investors.

Zoocasa is set to announce Tuesday that it has raised $1.35-million in seed money from a group of investors that includes Wind Mobile founder Globalive Capital Inc., Hedgewood Inc. and Impression Ventures, whose backers include Franco-Nevada Corp. chairman Pierre Lassonde.

