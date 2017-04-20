The Ontario government is introducing 16 measures to cool the housing market in greater Toronto by making it more expensive for foreigners to purchase homes while also expanding rent controls to all units in the province.

At the core of the government’s long-touted series of measures, unveiled on Thursday morning, is a 15-per-cent tax on foreign buyers who don’t live in Canada called a Non-Resident Speculation Tax.

The package was revealed in Toronto’s rapidly growing Liberty Village neighbourhood by Premier Kathleen Wynne, Finance Minister Charles Sousa and Housing Minister Chris Ballard.

“People work hard to provide for their families. They should be able to rent or enter the real estate market without making great sacrifices or taking on a huge amount of risk,” Ms. Wynne’s office said in a statement.

“This plan balances those needs to stabilize the market and prevent a sharp correction that would be harmful to everyone.”

Among the measures announced Thursday are a new standard lease for tenants in Ontario, a cap on rent increases of 2.5 per cent annually, a $125-million program to encourage rental construction by rebating a portion of development charges and a vow to introduce legislation to allow cities like Toronto to levy a tax on vacant homes. The province is also looking at making more surplus lands available for development.

Following two consecutive years of double-digit gains, Toronto’s average house prices in March 2017 were up over 33 per cent over a year earlier.

Mr. Sousa vowed not to introduce any new policies to stoke housing demand after a meeting earlier this week with Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Toronto Mayor John Tory.

