A real estate for sale sign is pictured in front of a home in Vancouver. (Ben Nelms for The Globe and Mail)
Tamsin McMahon

The Globe and Mail

Ottawa should wait and see how well recent changes to mortgage regulations have worked to cool the housing market before imposing any new rules, such as requiring higher down payments, says the head of one of the country’s private-sector mortgage insurance companies.

“Step one is understand the impact of the changes that are in place already and understand what the overall impact of those changes will be,” Andrew Charles, chief executive of Canada Guaranty, said in an interview.

