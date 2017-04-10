New home construction in Canada has jumped to its highest level in almost a decade as builders scramble to keep up with furious demand and as the Ontario government plans new measures to cool Toronto’s overheated housing market.

Data released Monday show housing starts nationally climbed to 253,720 units in March on a seasonally adjusted annualized basis, which is the highest number since September, 2007, when Canada recorded 288,600 starts. Real estate construction showed strength on virtually every measure, with starts growing by 25 per cent compared to March last year and by 18 per cent over February this year, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.

