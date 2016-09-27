Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The next mayor of Mississauga will have to go through ‘four years of hell.’ Problems include crumbling infrastructure, and funding a planned LRT line on Hurontario street. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
The next mayor of Mississauga will have to go through ‘four years of hell.’ Problems include crumbling infrastructure, and funding a planned LRT line on Hurontario street. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)

Rogers family unveils 10-tower condo project; estimated cost $1.5-billion Add to ...

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

A private company owned by the family of telecom and media mogul Ted Rogers has announced plans for a $1.5-billion real-estate development in Mississauga, Ont.

The M City project would include a 10-tower residential condominium development with frontage on Burnhamthorpe Road, one of the city’s major streets.

Rogers Real Estate Development Ltd. will own and develop the project. It has engaged New York-based Cooper Robertson to design the framework for M City and Canadian developer Urban Capital to manage the process.

The project was announced by Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie and Edward Rogers, whose father Ted became one of Canada’s most wealthy people through broadcasting, publishing and the Rogers cable and wireless business.

The family says the Mississauga real-estate project has been in the planning process since 2007. Ted Rogers died in December 2008 at age 75.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

More starter homes will be condos, says market watcher (BNN Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog