A private company owned by the family of telecom and media mogul Ted Rogers has announced plans for a $1.5-billion real-estate development in Mississauga, Ont.

The M City project would include a 10-tower residential condominium development with frontage on Burnhamthorpe Road, one of the city’s major streets.

Rogers Real Estate Development Ltd. will own and develop the project. It has engaged New York-based Cooper Robertson to design the framework for M City and Canadian developer Urban Capital to manage the process.

The project was announced by Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie and Edward Rogers, whose father Ted became one of Canada’s most wealthy people through broadcasting, publishing and the Rogers cable and wireless business.

The family says the Mississauga real-estate project has been in the planning process since 2007. Ted Rogers died in December 2008 at age 75.

