A unit of private investment firm Starwood Capital Group said it would buy Canada’s Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust in a deal valued at about $2.85-billion.
Starwood Capital will pay $16.15 in cash per Milestone Apartments unit, the REIT said.
Based on current exchange rates the offer equates to about $21.47 per Milestone Apartments unit, which is a premium of 9.2 per cent to the unit’s close of $19.66 on Wednesday.
Milestone Apartments’ portfolio consists of 78 multifamily residential properties, comprising 24,061 apartment units, located throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States.
The transaction implies an average price of about $120,000 per apartment unit, the REIT said.
Milestone’s legal advisers are Goodmans Llp and Vinson & Elkins Llp, while Starwood’s are Stikeman Elliott LLP and Kirkland & Ellis Llp.
BMO Capital Markets is Milestone's financial adviser.
- Starwood Property Trust Inc$22.43-0.07(-0.33%)
- Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust$21.55+1.89(+9.61%)
