Toronto and Hamilton recorded 2-per-cent house price increases last month, setting a March record for the pace of price growth in both markets, according to the latest Teranet housing report.

The Teranet-National Bank National Composite House Price Index – which measures monthly price increases in 11 major metropolitan markets in Canada – climbed by 0.9 per cent in March over February, which was the largest monthly March increase in 10 years.

The gains are primarily attributable to four markets included in the index – Hamilton, Toronto, Victoria and Vancouver – with Hamilton rising most quickly at 2.1 per cent in March, and Toronto gaining 1.8 per cent. Both cities set price gain records for March, and Toronto recorded its 14th consecutive month of prices increases while Hamilton has seen prices grow for 13 straight months.

Toronto also reported a record annual gain in March compared to a year earlier, with prices rising 24.8 per cent in March over the same month last year, while Hamilton also recorded a record 19.7-per-cent gain in March compared to a year earlier.

The Teranet report measures sale prices recorded with public land registries at the time deals close. The numbers are slightly lower than price gains reported last week by the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB), which showed the average home price in the Greater Toronto Area climbed by 33.2 per cent in March. The TREB data is based on residential sales recorded in the MLS system as deals are inked.

The Teranet report shows prices in Victoria climbed by 1 per cent and Vancouver prices grew by 0.9 per cent in March. Vancouver has recorded total price gains of 2.6 per cent in the first three months of 2017 after seeing prices fall by 2.8 per cent in the last quarter of 2016.

Winnipeg and Montreal also reported strong gains of 0.6 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively in March.

The report shows how divergent Canada’s housing market has become, however. While the Toronto and Hamilton areas recorded soaring prices in March, five major cities saw prices drop in March over February, including Ottawa-Gatineau, Calgary, Halifax, Edmonton and Quebec City. Edmonton has seen prices drop in six of the past seven months.

Also Wednesday, Urbanation Inc. reported that rent increases for condominium apartments in Toronto showed signs of moderating in the first three months of 2017.

Condo rents grew by 8.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2017 over the same period a year ago, with rent now averaging $1,993 per month. The pace of rental growth was lower than the 11.6-per-cent rate recorded in the last quarter of 2016.

Excluding new condo units coming into the rental market, the annual rental growth rate in the first quarter this year was 5.5 per cent, down from 6.8 per cent in the last quarter of 2016, Urbanation said. The report measures average rental data for condominium apartments leased in Toronto through the MLS system.

The Ontario government has pledged to expand rent controls in the province to curb large rent increases. Rent controls in Ontario currently apply only to buildings constructed before 1991, but the government announced in March it is considering “substantive” changes after hearing complaints from tenants about huge rent increases.

The province has not yet unveiled what steps it will take to expand rent controls, however.

Shaun Hildebrand, senior vice-president at Urbanation, said the basic message from the 2017 rental data is that rent growth “isn’t as outrageous as suggested by a couple of isolated instances reported recently” where tenants were informed their rents were doubling.

“The rental market is self-governing, and rent controls are not necessarily justified,” he said. “If enacted, it will likely cause proposals and construction to stall, impacting much needed supply down the road.”

The Urbanation study credits a growth in the supply of condos for moderating rental increases, saying 11,316 newly completed condo apartments reached their final closing during the past six months, representing a 33-per-cent annualized increased.

The result is that market conditions “showed a bit more balance,” with the average number of days rental condos remain on the market increasing to 20 this year from 13 in the fourth quarter of 2016, and the percentage of units leasing for above asking rent declining to 9 per cent from 17 per cent in the previous quarter.

Mr. Hildebrand said market forces are tempering rent increases, but supply shortages could emerge after 2019 unless there is “meaningful growth” in the launch of new purpose-built rental units.

Report Typo/Error