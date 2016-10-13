Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

An excavator digs at a condominium construction site on what used to be a neighborhood of single family homes in Toronto. (Chris Helgren/Reuters)
Brent Jang

VANCOUVER — The Globe and Mail

British Columbia’s new tax on foreign buyers in the Vancouver region will have mild ripple effects in other Canadian markets, with Calgary and Toronto positioned to attract some non-resident purchasers, says the head of real-estate firm Royal LePage.

“When people are talking about residential real estate, location is what they are buying first,” Phil Soper said in an interview Wednesday. “There is likely a small percentage of foreign investors who are dumping money into property in Canada strictly as an investment, but I believe they represent a tiny portion of the total foreign buyers in this country. Most of it is still tied to a desire to live in a particular place.”

