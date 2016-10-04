Property sales in Greater Vancouver totalled 2,253 last month, down 32.6 per cent from a year earlier, as the housing market adjusted to the impact from the B.C. government’s tax on foreign buyers.

The benchmark price for detached houses, condos and town homes slipped 0.1 per cent in September, compared with August. The benchmark price, a representation of the typical property in an area, is up 28.9 per cent over the past year in the region, the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver said Tuesday.

“Changing market conditions are easing upward pressure on home prices in our region,” board president Dan Morrison said in a statement.

On July 25, the B.C. government introduced a 15-per-cent tax on purchases by foreign buyers in the entity known as Metro Vancouver. It took effect on Aug. 2.

Metro Vancouver includes most of Greater Vancouver and also covers parts of other suburbs such as Surrey, which belongs to the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board.

There were 666 sales of detached houses in Greater Vancouver last month, a 47.6-per-cent decline from a year earlier. Sales also decreased for condos and townhomes, though not as steeply as for detached properties.

“We’re seeing more demand for condominiums and town homes today than in the detached home market,” Mr. Morrison said.

Within the City of Vancouver, benchmark prices have yet to tumble.

On the city’s west side, the benchmark price for detached houses sold last month reached $3.62-million, up 0.2 per cent month-over-month and 32.1 per cent year-over-year.

The benchmark price for detached properties sold on the less-expensive east side of the city last month hit $1.54-million, up 0.2 per cent month-over-month and 32.4 per cent year-over-year.

Prices slipped on a monthly basis in several suburbs while remaining sharply higher from a year earlier.

