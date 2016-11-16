Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

102 Bloor St. W., No. 305, Toronto

ASKING PRICE $391,000

SELLING PRICE $382,000

TAXES $2,325 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 67

LISTING AGENT Alina Kholodov, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The Action: Parking is not included with any unit in a boutique high-rise on the infamous Mink Mile, so it came as no surprise this studio needed several weeks of exposure to find a buyer who enjoys a car-free lifestyle.

What They Got: In 1997, an office building was converted into a condominium residence, where this third floor suite offers more than 540 square feet of space with new hardwood floors, east-facing windows and balcony door.

Increasing efficiency is a custom, built-in Murphy bed and a breakfast bar separating the ceramic-clad cooking quarters, as well as a laundry closet and four-piece bathroom.

The unit comes with a locker and monthly fees of $383 to cover water, 24-hour concierge, gym and rooftop deck.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s solid and you don’t hear your neighbours, so the building itself is fantastic,” agent Alina Kholodov says. “[Plus] the price point for Yorkville is pretty shocking even though it’s a studio.”

What baffled buyers even more were all the essentials packed into this compact space. "It’s a perfect pied-à-terre for people or anyone looking to simplify their life downtown,” Ms. Kholodov notes.

“[The seller] bought all sorts of closet organizers and custom builds, so for a studio, it was highly functional.”

 

