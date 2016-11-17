54 GORMLEY AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,695,000

SELLING PRICE $1,910,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $999,000 (2009); $492,375 (2005); $203,000 (1985)

TAXES $8,765 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Eight

LISTING AGENT Boris Kholodov, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The Action: On residential streets surrounding Upper Canada College, house hunters could browse properties in a wide range of prices this fall. Landing in the middle with a nearly $1.7-million list price was this detached residence with private parking on a 21-by-119-foot lot. So it had a substantial turnout, especially for the weekend open houses, and two similar offers.

What They Got: The real age of this 1,970-square-foot house is indiscernible given it was gutted and refitted with new finishes about nine years ago. However, traditional character returns in the form of wainscoting and crown moulding in the living and dining area, as well as an open kitchen and family room with granite counters, a fireplace and double doors to an updated deck.

One of three bedrooms takes up nearly half the second floor with a fireplace, a walk-in closet and five-piece ensuite, which is the largest of four bathrooms.

Heated floors add extra warmth to a lower-level recreation room and guest room with his and her closets.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s a fairly new home with most of the systems and features up to date, so it was in very good condition,” agent Boris Kholodov says. “The location is great because it’s in the right school district – the Brown school district – which is highly desirable.”

