637 LAKE SHORE BLVD. W., No. 631

ASKING PRICE $699,900

SELLING PRICE $687,800

TAXES $3,845 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 18

CO-OP AGENT Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: Ira Jelinek’s clients initially wanted a condominium priced in the $500,000-to-$600,000 range in the Distillery or Fashion Districts. But to broaden their selection, they increased their budget by $100,000 and wound up negotiating a deal for this two-storey corner unit at Tip Top Lofts by the waterfront.

What They Got: About a decade ago, a 87-year-old structure and former garment warehouse was redesigned with one-of-a-kind suites of varying shapes, sizes and style.

This 1,148-square-foot unit on the sixth floor has a two-storey plan with 24-foot ceilings and 18-foot-tall windows facing south and west along an open den and dining area, which also has a Juliet balcony.

Those spaces are both visible from an open living area and kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances, as well as an open-air bedroom upstairs with a walk-in closet and larger of two bathrooms.

Ensuite laundry facilities, a locker and parking round out the loft, which owes $738 monthly for water, heating, concierge, security and upkeep of a gym, hot tub and rooftop deck.

The Agent’s Take: “Most [conversions] are in the east end or west end of the city and this is right downtown on Lake Shore, so there’s nothing like it,” agent Ira Jelinek says. “Typically with hard lofts in the city, most of them keep some of their original features like wooden ceiling or seem really historic. This one inside the unit – and inside the building – seemed like a new condo.” This unit, like others, is extremely individual in every way. “Most of them are unique in the building,” agent Ira Jelinek states. “To get over 1,100 square feet in the city for that price range is difficult, especially with a view.”

