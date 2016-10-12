663 Eglinton Ave. E., Toronto

ASKING PRICE

$1,249,999

SELLING PRICE

$1,250,000

TAXES

$4,768 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

Three

LISTING AGENT

Erik Bregar, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The Action:

The virtues of this detached house were lost on buyers who might have been overwhelmed by construction noise on the new Eglinton light-rail transit out front and on the new Bayview station next door this spring. The house was relisted this summer with a new agent; a local resident who emphasized the location’s long-term benefits. A strong offer appeared within 48 hours and was accepted the next day.

What They Got: Typical of many homes in Leaside, this two-storey house has a brick façade, three-bedroom plan and an attached garage on a 35-by-135-foot lot.

Sometime in the 1980s, the interior was expanded to accommodate a lower-level bedroom and a family room off the main-floor kitchen and dining room, complete with a south-facing deck.

Hardwood floors grace many areas, from the formal living room to a recreation room with a wood stove in the basement, which also contains one of two full bathrooms and grounds access.

The Agent’s Take: “Buyers are still jumping over themselves to get into Leaside and this might be their chance to get in if they don’t have north of $1.6-million to spend,” says agent Erik Bregar, who expects the construction noise near this house to abate by next year.

“Once the LRT is finished in 2021, you’re literally going to be on the doorstep of some great new infrastructure.”

Exterior disruptions aside, the house is an ideal refuge to enjoy immediately, especially with a treed yard abutting Leaside High School and Howard Talbot Park. “For a home of its age, it was kept in very good condition and you didn’t have to stage or touch it up,” Mr. Bregar notes.

“You’ve got a nice, deep lot here, but you jump the fence and you’re in your second backyard. It’s a massive park with kids in it all the time.”

