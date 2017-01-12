134 COLBECK ST., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,199,000

SELLING PRICE $1,752,000

TAXES $7,155 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENTS Tanya Sidorova and Michael Inwood, Sutton Group Realty Systems Inc.

The Action: Late last year, Bloor West Village had a short supply of residential properties for sale, much less ones with the size and setup of this grand, detached duplex on a 36-by-114-foot corner lot. Upward of 70 buyers booked showings and more than 100 attended the open house, which led the way to a bidding war between 10 buyers.

What They Got: This century-old house was renovated inside and out with most work done between 2012 and 2014. The sellers added new windows, roofing, porch, mechanics, fencing and landscaping, as well as updated the double garage doors, lower-level bathroom and two sets of laundry facilities.

The main- and second-floor suites are identical three-bedroom plans with a kitchen, dining area and living room with original fireplace, hardwood floors and walkouts to a sunroom.

The Agent’s Take: “It was a unique home for Bloor West Village that was tough to price as it had zero comps in the area. So we went in aggressively and it paid off,” agent Michael Inwood says.

“Some of the biggest features of the home are the two huge three-bedroom units, the double private drive/double garage and amazing backyard. Plus the curb appeal of the home was incredible.”

Being able to walk to amenities was another major incentive for buyers. “Being so close to the subway, the village and good schools makes this two family home a gem,” Mr. Inwood adds.

