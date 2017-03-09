25 YORK VIEW DR., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $899,000

SELLING PRICE $1,102,200

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $217,500 (1988)

TAXES $3,295 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Six

LISTING AGENT Jody Thompson, Re/Max Professionals Inc.

The Action: In a small section of Queensway Village near the Etobicoke School of the Arts, market conditions have changed so dramatically that a bungalow there sold for roughly $980,000 before Christmas, but this two-bedroom version drew over $1.1-million after a nine-way bidding war early February.

“In the last six months, it’s gone from builders snapping them up, to young professionals buying and maybe renovating or rebuilding over time,” agent Jody Thompson says. “Prices are going up so quickly, so I’m noticing a lot of anxiety to get into the market.”

What They Got: On a lot spanning 41 by 133 feet, this 1950s brick bungalow has a footprint of 800 square feet allowing space for two bedrooms, living and dining areas with hardwood floors and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

Of nearly equal size is a basement with a recreation room, one of two bathrooms and separate rear entrance.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s on a really high profile street … with a lot of beautiful new builds on it. It’s almost a street that competes with some closer to Bloor in the Kingsway,” Mr. Thompson notes. “And this is sought-after because you get more [money] for a south exposure lot than a north exposure because you get the sun all day.”

