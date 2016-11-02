Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

SYDNIA YU

Special to The Globe and Mail

ASKING PRICE $1,988,000

SELLING PRICE $2.2-million

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $239,000 (1991)

TAXES $10,916 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENTS Jim Burtnick and Richard Silver, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The Action: In the area around Avenue and Lawrence this summer, many buyers were presenting bully offers for homes priced in the $2-million range. Such was the case with this two-storey residence backing onto Ledbury Park. About two dozen agents attended a private event, prior to the public listing, but the general buyer never got their chance: A pre-emptive offer was accepted before the public open house.

What They Got: In 1998, this 3,375-square foot house with a gated yard took its place on a 40-by-130-foot lot between a tree-lined street and public park.

Inside, there are fireside living and family areas at the front and rear respectively, a central dining room and a rear eat-in kitchen with an island, tile flooring and deck.

The largest of four bedrooms occupies nearly half to the second floor with a walk-in closet, six-piece bathroom, which is the largest of four, and a balcony.

The 1,175-square-foot basement suite has a kitchen, recreation area, bedroom and access to the patio and garage.

The Agent’s Take: “It was certainly a very well maintained, meticulous house,” agent Jim Burtnick says. “Another thing that gave it uniqueness was it has a separate basement apartment with its own kitchen … and the new owner will continue on with the same tenant.”

Plus, there is no shortage of space outdoors. “It backs onto Ledbury Park, so you don’t have a backyard neighbour,” Mr. Burtnick notes.

“There’s a gate that leads right into Ledbury Park, so from an amenities point of view, it’s a great feature for families because there’s a swimming pool there and a rec centre. It’s a great little park.”

 

 

