2 COURTWOOD PL., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $3,288,000

SELLING PRICE $3,300,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $1,735,000 (2012)

TAXES $9,058 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Three

LISTING AGENT Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The Action: It can take two or three months to find the right buyer for multimillion-dollar properties in Bayview Village. But this recently renovated bungalow had more than a dozen visitors escorted through the 79-by-152-foot grounds and a strong offer within a few days in mid-May.

What They Got: On a cul-de-sac with little more than a handful of houses, this 45-year-old house features 12-car parking and a new stone façade encasing 3,100 square feet of interior space.

Luxuries include six bathrooms with heated floors and a remodelled eat-in kitchen with Wolf and Bosch appliances, a massive island and pantry, as well as two rear additions. One created a rounded dining room and the other a fireside master with a walk-in closet, seven-piece bathroom and balcony, which is also accessible from a fireside living room.

Three more bedrooms serve the main floor, while the basement could serve as a one-bedroom suite with a kitchen, library and patio access off both a fireside family room and gym with a glassed-in whirlpool tub.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s a very unusual setting on a private court off one of the best streets in the Bayview Village area,” says agent Bill Thom, whose clients have spotted deer in their backyard.

“The lot is a large, premium lot that is much wider at the back, and it has partial ravine views.”

Befitting of the surroundings is the house’s lavishly designed and decorated living space. “The uniqueness of it is – besides being all renovated – it has many features. Like four bedrooms – not too many bungalows have four bedrooms – and two en suites, meaning you have four washrooms on the main floor,” Mr. Thom explains.

“And it has a family-sized spa with a sauna, a whirlpool, exercise room and walkout basement.”

