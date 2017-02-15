Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Bidding war erupts over Etobicoke bungalow Add to ...

Sydnia Yu

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

67 GOLFDOWN DR., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $599,900

SELLING PRICE $761,000

TAXES $2,723 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Eight

LISTING AGENT JoAnne Gludish, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: Just a five-minute walk from Elms school and park, the owners of this 1970s bungalow undertook several renovations to impress buyers, from painting to refinishing the eat-in kitchen. The preparations and lack of inventory in a high-demand area were large factors behind the bidding war that followed a week of marketing.

What They Got: Relatively new roofing, windows and furnace maintain the integrity of this 1,204-square-foot house with four bedrooms, one bathroom and designated living and dining areas.

Outdoor assets on the 45-by-122-foot lot range from a private driveway to a deck and patio off the kitchen and lower-level recreation room, respectively.

The Agent’s Take: “There are two or three good schools in the immediate neighbourhood and it’s close to transportation,” says agent JoAnne Gludish, who fielded inquiries from young families and downsizers. “[Plus] the house was super-duper clean, improved and staged.”

 

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @globeandmail

Also on The Globe and Mail

Video: Done Deals: See inside this expansive Toronto home that sold for nearly $2-million (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

In the know

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail