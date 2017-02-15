67 GOLFDOWN DR., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $599,900

SELLING PRICE $761,000

TAXES $2,723 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Eight

LISTING AGENT JoAnne Gludish, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: Just a five-minute walk from Elms school and park, the owners of this 1970s bungalow undertook several renovations to impress buyers, from painting to refinishing the eat-in kitchen. The preparations and lack of inventory in a high-demand area were large factors behind the bidding war that followed a week of marketing.

What They Got: Relatively new roofing, windows and furnace maintain the integrity of this 1,204-square-foot house with four bedrooms, one bathroom and designated living and dining areas.

Outdoor assets on the 45-by-122-foot lot range from a private driveway to a deck and patio off the kitchen and lower-level recreation room, respectively.

The Agent’s Take: “There are two or three good schools in the immediate neighbourhood and it’s close to transportation,” says agent JoAnne Gludish, who fielded inquiries from young families and downsizers. “[Plus] the house was super-duper clean, improved and staged.”

