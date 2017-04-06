Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Sydnia Yu

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

23 GLEBE RD. W., No. 714, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $399,000

SELLING PRICE $465,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $306,559 (2015)

TAXES $2,456 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Six

LISTING AGENT Jen Dumitrescu, Sage Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: In a two-year-old mid-rise near Davisville station, this one-bedroom-plus-den suite was listed for $459,900 last fall. In February, another agent dropped the price under $400,000 and upgraded the staged pieces in collaboration with the owner’s wife and professional designer. The move may have been what spurred nine house hunters to bid on it.

“When I went in and changed things up, a lot of the elements were the same, I just sexified it a bit to what buyers want to see now [since] they’re more educated and have been looking at the same stuff over and over,” agent Jen Dumitrescu says. “Most people that bid on it were end users … versus investors who are just buying up anything they can get.”

What They Got: The 563-square-foot suite at the Allure building was based on a Shai DeLuca design, but Barbara Mangoni – founder of South Hill Interiors – added personal touches, such as the dining room’s 3-D feature wall.

A glass balcony door and floor-to-ceiling windows let sunlight pass through the den and living area to an interior bedroom behind sliding doors.

For washing up, there is a four-piece bathroom, laundry closet and a linear kitchen with Miele appliances and granite counters along one wall.

A locker and parking round out the unit. Monthly fees of $396 cover heating, 24-hour concierge, gym, party room and rooftop garden.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s a great boutique building that’s off people’s radar, but it’s got a great location, it’s extremely attractive and it’s well maintained with a ton of high-end amenities,” Ms. Dumitrescu states.

“It’s a standard one [bedroom] plus den, but the 3-D textured wall was definitely a differentiator, as was the crown mouldings, and the view didn’t face onto the subway tracks either.”

 

 

