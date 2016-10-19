Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

19 Inverness Ave., Toronto
19 Inverness Ave., Toronto

Big house in Queensway community draws big money Add to ...

Sydnia Yu

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

19 INVERNESS AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,749,999

SELLING PRICE $1,730,000

TAXES $8,252 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 27

LISTING AGENTS Philip Griffiths and Jane Fedosiewich, Majestic Properties (Canada) Inc.

The Action: This detached, four-bedroom residence only had a handful of visitors, but each had the multimillion-dollar funds to make the purchase. Though there were more affordable alternatives nearby, a deal was negotiated for $1.73-million in June.

What They Got: In the Queensway community, many old bungalows are topped up or torn down and replaced with modern dwellings, such as this two-storey one that took shape on a 44-by-125-foot lot with a built-in garage and 3,125 square feet of interior living space, plus a lower-level recreation room.

The main floor was designed with an open living area, fireside family room and rear dining area, as well as a Metropolitan kitchen appointed marble floors, stainless-steel appliances and multiple doors to a 460-square-foot cedar deck with glass railings, pool and south-facing backyard.

Practical luxuries range from a Bose sound system to a lavish master suite with a sky-lit dressing room and five-piece ensuite, which is the largest of four remodelled bathrooms.

The Agent’s Take: “The biggest selling feature was the fact it was ultramodern with top-of-the-line fixtures, appliances and kitchen,” says agent Philip Griffiths, who notes the sellers work in the kitchen and bathroom business. “They built it for themselves, so it looks like a show home.”

Entertaining quarters in particular were extraordinary. “It had this magnificent open concept [layout] on the main level with a fabulous kitchen and dining area … with all glass and windows at the back overlooking an in-ground, salt-water pool with a huge deck,” Mr. Griffiths adds. “It was like being in a private resort.”

