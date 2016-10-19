19 INVERNESS AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,749,999

SELLING PRICE $1,730,000

TAXES $8,252 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 27

LISTING AGENTS Philip Griffiths and Jane Fedosiewich, Majestic Properties (Canada) Inc.

The Action: This detached, four-bedroom residence only had a handful of visitors, but each had the multimillion-dollar funds to make the purchase. Though there were more affordable alternatives nearby, a deal was negotiated for $1.73-million in June.

What They Got: In the Queensway community, many old bungalows are topped up or torn down and replaced with modern dwellings, such as this two-storey one that took shape on a 44-by-125-foot lot with a built-in garage and 3,125 square feet of interior living space, plus a lower-level recreation room.

The main floor was designed with an open living area, fireside family room and rear dining area, as well as a Metropolitan kitchen appointed marble floors, stainless-steel appliances and multiple doors to a 460-square-foot cedar deck with glass railings, pool and south-facing backyard.

Practical luxuries range from a Bose sound system to a lavish master suite with a sky-lit dressing room and five-piece ensuite, which is the largest of four remodelled bathrooms.

The Agent’s Take: “The biggest selling feature was the fact it was ultramodern with top-of-the-line fixtures, appliances and kitchen,” says agent Philip Griffiths, who notes the sellers work in the kitchen and bathroom business. “They built it for themselves, so it looks like a show home.”

Entertaining quarters in particular were extraordinary. “It had this magnificent open concept [layout] on the main level with a fabulous kitchen and dining area … with all glass and windows at the back overlooking an in-ground, salt-water pool with a huge deck,” Mr. Griffiths adds. “It was like being in a private resort.”

