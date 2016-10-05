Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

12 Tetbury Cres., Toronto
12 Tetbury Cres., Toronto

Big lot draws buyers to North York bungalow Add to ...

Sydnia Yu

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

12 TETBURY CRES., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,888,000

SELLING PRICE $2.4-million

TAXES $6,394 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Two

LISTING AGENT Sue Mills and Sarah O’Neill, Royal LePage Signature Realty

The Action: Nearly 0.3 acres of land was carved out of a residential pocket near the Donalda golf course for this detached bungalow with a built-in double garage. Without neighbours selling their houses in June, this one hogged the spotlight and locked in a pre-emptive bid before the open house was held.

What They Got: This four-bedroom bungalow was built in 1958, but expanded into an 1,800 square-foot space with a fireside family room and raised deck overlooking the 73-by-131-foot grounds.

The patio is accessible from a fireside recreation area in the basement, which also has a den, fifth bedroom, smallest of three bathrooms and two sets of stairs to the main floor, where there is a living room, dining area and kitchen.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s in an area people are discovering is a great place to build new custom homes on large lots, and there’s been a draw to the area for years for people who belong to the Donalda golf club,” agent Sue Mills says. “This was a special property in that it has a lovely, west-facing, pie-shaped backyard.”

The house itself was appreciated for various reasons. “There are still many bungalows left in the neighbourhood, but this one was particularly well maintained and they had done a family-room addition with a walkout basement several decades ago,” Ms. Mills notes.

“So it was a house appealing to people who wanted to build on the lot but also people who would live in the house.”

 

 

