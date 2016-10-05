12 TETBURY CRES., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,888,000

SELLING PRICE $2.4-million

TAXES $6,394 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Two

LISTING AGENT Sue Mills and Sarah O’Neill, Royal LePage Signature Realty

The Action: Nearly 0.3 acres of land was carved out of a residential pocket near the Donalda golf course for this detached bungalow with a built-in double garage. Without neighbours selling their houses in June, this one hogged the spotlight and locked in a pre-emptive bid before the open house was held.

What They Got: This four-bedroom bungalow was built in 1958, but expanded into an 1,800 square-foot space with a fireside family room and raised deck overlooking the 73-by-131-foot grounds.

The patio is accessible from a fireside recreation area in the basement, which also has a den, fifth bedroom, smallest of three bathrooms and two sets of stairs to the main floor, where there is a living room, dining area and kitchen.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s in an area people are discovering is a great place to build new custom homes on large lots, and there’s been a draw to the area for years for people who belong to the Donalda golf club,” agent Sue Mills says. “This was a special property in that it has a lovely, west-facing, pie-shaped backyard.”

The house itself was appreciated for various reasons. “There are still many bungalows left in the neighbourhood, but this one was particularly well maintained and they had done a family-room addition with a walkout basement several decades ago,” Ms. Mills notes.

“So it was a house appealing to people who wanted to build on the lot but also people who would live in the house.”

