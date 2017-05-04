Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Sydnia Yu

Special to The Globe and Mail

87 EVANS AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,149,000

SELLING PRICE $1,510,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $349,900 (2000)

TAXES $5,388 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENTS Tanya Sidorova and Michael Inwood, Sutton Group Realty Systems Inc.

The Action: This nearly century-old house was staged with modern furnishings and managed to lure about 200 agents and buyers to tour the space. At the end of a week on the market, seven offers emerged, including the winning bid $361,000 over the asking price.

“It was the first move-in ready, detached home in Bloor West Village that sold this year, so we thought it would go for a lot of money, but didn’t expect it would go this high,” says agent Michael Inwood. “Last year, they were going for $1.3-million or $1.35-million at most.”

What They Got: Various owners of this three-bedroom house improved and expanded it into a 1,422-square-foot space with contemporary elements, such as granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors in the kitchen.

Still somewhat formal is a living room with a fireplace, a central dining area and a rear family room addition with double doors to a deck and landscaped garden.

The main staircase has a side exit to a mutual driveway on the 25-by-114-foot lot, as well as access to a 625-square-foot basement with a recreation area and one of two full bathrooms.

The Agent’s Take: “The neat thing about this house is it had a main-floor addition for a family room, it had a fully renovated kitchen and the basement was a good height,” says Mr. Inwood, who stands 6-foot 5.

“And everyone wants to get into Runnymede public school and Humberside … and it’s about a seven to 10-minute walk to the subway station, so it’s kind of in the heart of Bloor West and the middle of everything, like shops and restaurants.”

 

 

