87 EVANS AVE., TORONTO
ASKING PRICE $1,149,000
SELLING PRICE $1,510,000
PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $349,900 (2000)
TAXES $5,388 (2017)
DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven
LISTING AGENTS Tanya Sidorova and Michael Inwood, Sutton Group Realty Systems Inc.
The Action: This nearly century-old house was staged with modern furnishings and managed to lure about 200 agents and buyers to tour the space. At the end of a week on the market, seven offers emerged, including the winning bid $361,000 over the asking price.
“It was the first move-in ready, detached home in Bloor West Village that sold this year, so we thought it would go for a lot of money, but didn’t expect it would go this high,” says agent Michael Inwood. “Last year, they were going for $1.3-million or $1.35-million at most.”
What They Got: Various owners of this three-bedroom house improved and expanded it into a 1,422-square-foot space with contemporary elements, such as granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors in the kitchen.
Still somewhat formal is a living room with a fireplace, a central dining area and a rear family room addition with double doors to a deck and landscaped garden.
The main staircase has a side exit to a mutual driveway on the 25-by-114-foot lot, as well as access to a 625-square-foot basement with a recreation area and one of two full bathrooms.
The Agent’s Take: “The neat thing about this house is it had a main-floor addition for a family room, it had a fully renovated kitchen and the basement was a good height,” says Mr. Inwood, who stands 6-foot 5.
“And everyone wants to get into Runnymede public school and Humberside … and it’s about a seven to 10-minute walk to the subway station, so it’s kind of in the heart of Bloor West and the middle of everything, like shops and restaurants.”
Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @globeandmail