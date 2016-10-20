20 NIAGARA ST., No. 104, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $2,495,00

SELLING PRICE $2,375,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $965,000 (2006); $800,000 (2003); $775,000 (2000); $315,849 (1999)

TAXES $7,674 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 37

LISTING AGENT Paul Johnston, Right at Home Realty Inc.

The Action: Abutting Victoria Memorial Park is a boutique mid-rise, where this custom, two-storey corner suite received a couple dozen house hunters mid-August. The first offer didn’t pan out, but a second one finalized at $2.375-million.

What They Got: Prior to construction in the late 1990s, plans for this main-floor unit were expanded upward to create a roughly 2,000-square-foot space, including with a master bedroom upstairs with a second full bathroom and glass wall overlooking a two-storey dining area with full-height windows on three sides.

Recently, Hassaniplawinski and MEP Design Inc. transformed the interior and exterior with luxuries, such as a 1,000-square-foot, wraparound terrace with appointed granite and Ipe finishes, a custom built-in, concrete table and entryways into a main-floor bedroom, den and fireside living room with European hardwood floors.

Washing up is even enjoyable with a large laundry room and kitchen customized with an island and 1,300-bottle wine cellar.

Parking and a locker complete the unit, along with monthly fess of $1,515 that include water and heating.

The Agent’s Take: “This is a building that’s very unique for really two reasons. One, is it privileges this completely unobstructed view of the park … and the views are protected,” agent Paul Johnston says. “And the other thing is the building is a very rare size in the neighbourhood, the majority of the buildings are considerably larger.”

With only 22 units in total, this one is even more rare in scope and scale. “There is very little turnover in the building and few suites of that size, both internally and externally,” Mr. Johnston notes.

“[Plus, the sellers] installed a Valcucine kitchen with beautiful glass, enormous counter space and storage. And they were wine collectors, so they added an extraordinary wine cellar.”

