THE DEVELOPMENT Avenue and Park

BUILDER/DEVELOPER Stafford Homes

SIZE 1,000 to 4,000 square feet

PRICE Starting from $1.5-million

CONTACT To register for the Nov. 17 launch at 1910 Avenue Rd., phone 416-787-4292 or visit avenueandpark.ca

Stafford Homes is targeting downsizing homeowners who are still interested in upscale living with their new luxury boutique building in Lawrence Park.

Family-run Stafford says the seven-storey project will offer 36 large suites with access to a team of support staff and services.

“For people looking to sell their homes and move into a condominium – or maybe downsize or want a livable suite for their family – it’s almost impossible to find a building with larger units,” president Jonathan Goldman says.

“[Units in] this building averages about 2,000 square feet and we went ultrahigh-end luxury and very green, and there are a lot of not only technological advances in the building, but a ton of good-sized amenities.”

“We’ve done little things that make this particular to a particular buyer who wants to have a beautiful, large livable suite in the city, but don’t necessarily want to be down in the high traffic areas,” Mr. Goldman explains.

“That little node is very quiet, but that area of Avenue Road and Lawrence [Avenue] is one of the fastest growing – and thriving – neighbourhoods in the city.”

Page + Steele/IBI Group Architects designed the contemporary mid-rise amid parks, shops, restaurants and upscale grocer, Pusateri’s, which will reopen along with this project’s unveiling on Nov. 17.

“We have a very good relationship with Pusateri’s – and a number of other service providers – so we’ve done a deal so Pusateri’s will do grocery delivery, catering, chef services and flower delivery,” Mr. Goldman states.

Dog walking, grooming, car washing and detailing will also be available, along with laundry and shoe cleaning courtesy of 24/7 provider, Alfred.

Also on the premises will be a wellness and fitness facility with massage and physiotherapy rooms, a business centre, cinema, party space and terrace with its own kitchen.

“We’re able to do almost 8,000 square feet of amenities in this smaller boutique building, but we’re able to keep the maintenance fees low because we’ve done a very efficient building from a green standpoint,” Mr. Goldman adds.

On the floors above, U31 fashioned units will average $1,000 to $1,400 per square foot.

“These will be multiple bedroom suites with gracious living and entertaining spaces, huge walk-in closets, huge master bathrooms with freestanding tubs, big laundry rooms, lots of storage areas, gracious entryways and foyers,” Mr. Goldman notes.

“Materials we used on the outside of the building and the inside are very exquisite, we spared no expense anywhere.”

Ten-foot ceilings and Miele appliances, including wine fridges will be standard, as well as gas outlets for outdoor space up to 3,000 square feet.

“There’s a huge amount of outdoor spaces for units, such as big terracing all across multiple sides of the building, as well as the entire rooftop will be outdoor, usable space for the penthouse units,” Mr. Goldman says.

“The rooftops even come with hot tubs, fire pits and outdoor kitchens as well.”

Units will include monthly fees of 65 cents a square foot and two-car parking in most cases. “We didn’t hold back on parking because we figure everybody in the building will want two or three parking spots,” Mr. Goldman says.

“There are 129 spots in the building for 36 units.”

Report Typo/Error