90 McGillivray Ave., Toronto
ASKING PRICE $2.3-million
SELLING PRICE $2.285-million
PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $1,869,000 (2015)
TAXES $10,753 (2016)
DAYS ON THE MARKET 21
LISTING AGENT Nigel Denham, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
The Action: This summer, Bedford Park supplied shoppers with a handful of housing options, including this brand new detached house. About a dozen buyers passed through, but none was ready to commit early on. By the third week of marketing, a $2.285-million deal was reached.
What They Got: South of Wilson Avenue, between Bathurst Street and Avenue Road, many homes, such as this 3,233-square-foot house, sit on a 40-foot lot. But the similarities end there with its double garage and contemporary design, complete with a cube-like silhouette and glass-lined staircases, shower stalls and main-floor study.
The living area is open concept with a rear kitchen and family room with a fireplace, oversized island and sliding doors to a deck and fenced backyard. The latter can also be reached via a lower-level recreation room with a wet bar and guest room.
The second floor offers more division with four bedrooms. Each has access to one of five bathrooms and two also contain walk-in closets.
The Agent’s Take: “We were the most turnkey proposition and we were the only contemporary home of the lot,” agent Nigel Denham says. “It’s a very intelligent space, very thoughtfully designed from the top to bottom.”
However, the sellers enhanced the property with practical luxuries. “The sellers employed some nice decorating and they made a few more modest upgrades, such as the entertainment systems, which were all included,” Mr. Denham adds. “And they probably spent close to $40,000 on high-end blinds for the entire house.”
