90 McGillivray Ave., Toronto
Brand new detached house takes three weeks to sell Add to ...

Sydnia Yu

Special to The Globe and Mail

ASKING PRICE $2.3-million

SELLING PRICE $2.285-million

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $1,869,000 (2015)

TAXES $10,753 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 21

LISTING AGENT Nigel Denham, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The Action: This summer, Bedford Park supplied shoppers with a handful of housing options, including this brand new detached house. About a dozen buyers passed through, but none was ready to commit early on. By the third week of marketing, a $2.285-million deal was reached.

What They Got: South of Wilson Avenue, between Bathurst Street and Avenue Road, many homes, such as this 3,233-square-foot house, sit on a 40-foot lot. But the similarities end there with its double garage and contemporary design, complete with a cube-like silhouette and glass-lined staircases, shower stalls and main-floor study.

The living area is open concept with a rear kitchen and family room with a fireplace, oversized island and sliding doors to a deck and fenced backyard. The latter can also be reached via a lower-level recreation room with a wet bar and guest room.

The second floor offers more division with four bedrooms. Each has access to one of five bathrooms and two also contain walk-in closets.

The Agent’s Take: “We were the most turnkey proposition and we were the only contemporary home of the lot,” agent Nigel Denham says. “It’s a very intelligent space, very thoughtfully designed from the top to bottom.”

However, the sellers enhanced the property with practical luxuries. “The sellers employed some nice decorating and they made a few more modest upgrades, such as the entertainment systems, which were all included,” Mr. Denham adds. “And they probably spent close to $40,000 on high-end blinds for the entire house.”

 

