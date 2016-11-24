23 GABY CT., RICHMOND HILL, Ont.

ASKING PRICE $1,498,000

SELLING PRICE $1,936,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $170,000 (1994)

TAXES $6,405 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Three

LISTING AGENT Daryl King, Royal LePage Your Community Realty

The Action: Less than a 10-minute drive from Hillcrest Mall, this bungalow was a beacon of interest for Richmond Hill house hunters this fall. It generated a fair amount of traffic quickly, especially with weekend open houses, so within days the sellers found themselves with multiple offers to choose from.

What They Got: Scattered amongst two-storey homes on a short cul-de-sac are a few bungalows, such as this brick residence with an attached double garage, main-floor laundry room, intercom and central vacuum systems.

Nine-foot ceilings grace all three bedrooms, living and dining areas and an eat-in kitchen with granite counters, a pantry and access to a south-facing deck and adjacent family room with a gas fireplace and hardwood floors.

Ceilings rise 10 feet above a lower-level recreation area with a kitchenette and patio exit, along with two guest rooms and the smallest of the four bathrooms.

Modern upgrades include new roofing, heating and cooling systems added in the past few years.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s a roughly 15-year-old bungalow with 2,500 square feet on a 60-by-160-foot lot on a quiet court with south exposure,” agent Daryl King states. “Most bungalows you’re going to find are going to be older or they’re going to be much larger and much more money.”

Thus, end users mostly gravitated toward this property. “It’s in fairly good condition, though some people may update the kitchen and bathrooms into something modern,” Mr. King adds. “It’s set up in a private setting … and there’s no sidewalk in front, so you can put multiple cars on the driveway.”

Report Typo/Error