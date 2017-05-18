68 BROADVIEW AVE., No. 109, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $529,000

SELLING PRICE $760,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $389,900 (2012); $183,766 (2007)

TAXES $2,827 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Eight

LISTING AGENTS Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

The Action: Though this one-bedroom-plus-den loft was one of few without outdoor space at Broadview Lofts, the $529,000 price tag was enough to lure seven visitors to make strong offers this April. The winning bid came in 44 per cent over the asking price.

“It’s a very low turnover building and it’s in demand because it’s one of the original conversions – the Rexall pharmacy warehouse,” says agent Irene Kaushansky. “[So the bids] were all at a good level, so we decided not to prolong the pain for anyone and just took the one we felt was the best.”

What They Got: In 2006, a more than century-old warehouse was converted and topped up with two floors, creating a wide variance of loft sizes and styles.

This 890-square-foot loft preserves original wood ceilings, exposed beams, brick walls and polished concrete floors.

The kitchen, dining area, den and entertaining space are all open concept, while the bedroom, bathroom and laundry facilities are hidden behind doors.

The unit comes with parking. Monthly fees of $453 pays for water, concierge, a party room and rooftop deck.

The Agent’s Take: “It was very cool with lots of character, exposed brick, wood beams and ducts,” Ms. Kaushansky states.

“That whole stretch of Queen [Street] East is really coming into its own, so there’s tons of cool restaurants, and [former strip club] Jilly’s is now the Broadview Hotel, so what used to be gritty is now trendy, cool and hip and reasonably affordable.”

