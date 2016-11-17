84 BLACK CREEK BLVD., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $629,000

SELLING PRICE $750,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $427,280 (2009); $287,000 (2002); $220,000 (1997)

TAXES $3,006 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Two

LISTING AGENT Jeanette Grant, Bosley Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: Just east of Lambton Golf and Country Club is a low-rise community, where a few bungalows were marked in the low-$600,000s this summer. Before an agent’s open house was held for this updated house near Smythe Park, the first visitor promptly tabled a pre-emptive offer, which still outdid a second bully bid submitted the following day.

What They Got: This 68-year-old house on a 40-by-120-foot lot has a contemporary three-bedroom and one-bathroom plan with an open living room, adjacent dining space with an exit to a deck and cooking quarters decked out in granite, ceramic and hardwood finishes.

The lower level is unfinished, but has access into the garage.

The Agent’s Take: “I really see this great pocket becoming one of the next hot areas of Toronto, as limited supply is widening buyers’ horizons,” agent Jeanette Grant says.

“The lots here are very wide and deep, there’s lots of beautiful mature trees and parkland, and the Humber River trails, good schools and TTC are within reach.”

More developers are fancying older properties such as this, but it still captivated end-users.

“[Its biggest asset is a] combination of the location on the street – on a quiet cul-de-sac across from Smythe Park –and the privacy of the lovely park-like setting of the property itself,” Ms. Grant notes.

“The backyard was fully fenced, had gorgeous trees and a fabulous, large private deck off the dining room.”

