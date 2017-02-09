60 BALMORAL AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $2,195,000

SELLING PRICE $2,155,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $1,615,000 (2011); $1,400,000 (2008)

TAXES $9,563 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 25

LISTING AGENTS Christian Vermast, Paul Maranger and Fran Bennett, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The Action: This semi-detached house backs onto a cemetery and offers just one-car parking, which were major drawbacks for some buyers. But its striking size and style ultimately won over one party that negotiated an offer $40,000 shy of the $2.195-million list price.

What They Got: The bones of this 2 1/2-storey structure on a 20-by-108-foot lot date back to the 1940s. But the finishes are akin to 21st-century fashion, evident in an eat-in kitchen, not only remodelled with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances, but also expanded to create a family room with a bank of patio doors.

Additional social spaces consist of a living room with a Juliet balcony and a central dining area by the stairs leading to a carpeted recreation room in the 660-square-foot basement.

Three out of five bathrooms are located in bedrooms upstairs. Among the largest is a five-piece serving a third-floor master with a sitting area, balcony and his and her closets.

The Agent’s Take: “This house was completely renovated about eight years prior and had a huge family-room addition and a large third floor put on, which was unusual for that street,” agent Christian Vermast says. “And it was in impeccable shape. Most people who came through the door assumed the house was staged, but it wasn’t at all.”

As for the locale of this 2,330-square-foot home, it created mixed feelings amongst buyers. “Some don’t want to consider it and some loved it,” Mr. Vermast explains. “It wasn’t an active cemetery, so it’s like living on a park.”

