The development The West at Stationwest

Builder/developer Adi Development Group

Size 340 to 865 square feet

Price From $200,000s to more than $400,000

Sales centre 101 Masonry Ct., near Waterdown and Plains Roads in Burlington. Open Monday to Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday by appointment; weekends and holidays from noon to 5 p.m.

Contact Phone 905-681-7743 or visit adidevelopments.com

Burlington-based Adi Developement Group says it wants to correct the misconception that local homeowners need to be car owners, too.

Its latest infill project, located next door to the Aldershot GO station, will be transit- and pedestrian-friendly, with all the essentials either on-site or nearby, in addition to many entertainment options. “We’re trying to create a hub for people to ditch their vehicle and use car share and transit,” says chief executive officer Tariq Adi, who runs the company with his brother, Saud Adi. “And really, if you have that at your doorstep, you don’t even need a car.”

Not only is it rare to find developments so close to railway stations, but this master-planned community at Waterdown Road and Masonry Court will also feature wider roads and GO signage to direct residents and locals alike to the trains and buses.

“There are other developers that build around transit lines, but they don’t really work with Metrolinx to connect the two, so you still have to walk around to enter the GO station through the proper entrance,” Tariq Adi explains.

“We’ve managed to create an entry point from our site right to their land, which takes you right to the platform.”

The 13-acre development, called Stationwest, launched its third phase in late October – a pair of six-storey buildings, called West – where residents can also use bike and car-share programs.

“If you need to go to the grocery store, take the car share, or if you want to visit your family on the weekend, take car share,” Mr. Adi states. “[Plus] Burlington has been great in the sense that across the city, they have been starting to implement really wide bike lanes, so more bikers are hitting the road and they feel safer.”

Parking will come with two-bedroom units and cost $7,500 for smaller models. Although within a 10-minute bike ride, residents can reach a waterfront trail at LaSalle Park, Royal Botanical Gardens and shopping districts along Plains Road.

Within the confines of the community, there will be retail outlets, a natural conservation area and one-acre park, plus the 168-unit building will have party and fitness facilities and terraces, including one on a roof.

“This is the last development opportunity of this size in Burlington,” adds Mr. Adi, who notes they’ve sold 90 per cent of the traditional, stacked and back-to-back towns in the first two phases.

“We’re the first to do stacked townhouses here and this is the only community that incorporates every type of housing.”

The architect and designer used in previous phases – Icon Architects and U31 – will fashion the mid-rise with wide balconies and full-height windows into open-concept studios to two-bedroom-plus-den suites.

“For an end-user, these are truly attainable luxury with luxurious finishes, great spaces that live well with huge terraces and great amenities,” Mr. Adi notes. “We make it a point that we source all of our material locally.”

Standard features will consist of laminate floors in principal rooms, quartz kitchen counters, glossy-tile backsplashes and stainless-steel appliances.

Monthly fees will be about 50 cents a square foot courtesy of various green features, such as thermal concrete walls to reduce temperature swings and insulate noises between units.

Occupancy will begin February, 2019.

