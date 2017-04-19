43 KEYSTONE AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $939,000

SELLING PRICE $1,250,043

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $613,000 (2013)

TAXES $4,265 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Two

LISTING AGENTS Cameron Weir and Scott Hanton, Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The Action: The rarity of detached houses available for purchase near Danforth Avenue likely prompted the many requests for showings and hundreds of open-house visitors for this updated residence on a 29-by 90-foot corner lot. One party offered $311,000 more than the $939,000 list price to outdo 10 other bidders.

“Many sellers feel that waiting for the spring market is the best thing to do. But in fact, as this house, and other past January sales have shown us, listing your home after the holidays when there is no competition could be a very smart move,” agent Scott Hanton says.

“Large detached homes have become a gold mine in Toronto and this house is no different.”

What They Got: Built in the 1920s, this 1,954-square-foot house has a four-bedroom plan with three bathrooms and two kitchens, including one off an upper bedroom and another with an exit to the south-facing yard and garage.

Social spaces consist of a main-floor den and formal living and dining rooms separated by French doors, plus a lower-level recreation area.

The Agent’s Take: “This is a special pocket of large detached houses, but this one seems to be larger than most,” says Mr. Hanton, who estimates it has an extra 500 square feet over most houses.

“[In addition] the sellers did many renovations themselves, including new flooring throughout, rebuild of the front porch, new fencing, sod and regrading in yard, updated wiring and removal of all carpeting.”

