145 MONTROSE AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $849,000

SELLING PRICE $1,030,000

TAXES $4,100 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Six

LISTING AGENT Terri Perras, Royal LePage Terrequity Realty

The Action: The same street in Little Italy had two properties taking offers the same night in February. So only one visitor out of a crowd of 60 returned with a bid for this semi-detached house on a 15-by-102-foot lot.

“It was early in the market, so people were anticipating other properties coming out and a lot of people don’t want to compete,” agent Terri Perras says. “It’s just exhausting as a buyer right now.”

What They Got: This century-old house is currently set up as a duplex with the larger quarters occupying the main and lower levels. Highlights include living and dining areas with 10-foot ceilings, an updated kitchen with ceramic floors and a den with access to a private patio and parking off a lane. The basement has a recreation room.

The second-floor unit features nine-foot ceilings in the kitchen and two bedrooms, including one with a balcony.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s all about the location for this house, sandwiched between Little Italy and Little Portugal. You could turn right to walk to little shops and cafes in Little Italy or turn left to walk right into Trinity Bellwoods Park,” Ms. Perras states.

“It has gorgeous 10-foot ceilings and some original ceiling medallions and it could easily be converted back into single family [house].”

