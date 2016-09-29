Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Done Deal, 38 Joe Shuster Way., No 1317, Toronto
Done Deal, 38 Joe Shuster Way., No 1317, Toronto

Buyer quickly snatches up one-room suite near Liberty Village Add to ...

Sydnia Yu

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

38 JOE SHUSTER WAY, No. 1317, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $239,900

SELLING PRICE $245,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $181,549 (2013)

TAXES $1,500 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Two

LISTING AGENT Robin Pope, Pope Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: This staged one-bedroom suite at the Bridge made an immediate impression on a buyer this summer. So they offered more than the list price to avoid losing another property in a potential bidding war.

What They Got: On the 13th floor of a three-year-old high-rise is this 415-square-foot unit designed around an open entertaining area with a wall of west-facing windows and a balcony door, as well as laminate floors, granite kitchen counters and stainless-steel appliances along one wall.

Tucked behind doors is a master with a walk-in closet, four-piece bathroom and laundry closet.

The unit comes with a locker and monthly fees of $282, which pays for water, fitness, media and party facilities.

The Agent’s Take: “It was a really cute apartment for 415 square feet, which sounds really tiny, but it actually works, it was really well laid out,” agent Robin Pope says. “It had a nice big living room window and a small balcony.”

The small space was affordable, especially as owners can utilize common areas. “The building has 24-hour security, indoor pool and a lot of amenities, so it was really popular with people and it’s economical,” Mr. Pope adds.

 

 

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @globeandmail

Also on The Globe and Mail

Personal finishes and a rooftop terrace helped score this Toronto condo a $1.2-million sale (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog