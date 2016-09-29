38 JOE SHUSTER WAY, No. 1317, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $239,900

SELLING PRICE $245,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $181,549 (2013)

TAXES $1,500 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Two

LISTING AGENT Robin Pope, Pope Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: This staged one-bedroom suite at the Bridge made an immediate impression on a buyer this summer. So they offered more than the list price to avoid losing another property in a potential bidding war.

What They Got: On the 13th floor of a three-year-old high-rise is this 415-square-foot unit designed around an open entertaining area with a wall of west-facing windows and a balcony door, as well as laminate floors, granite kitchen counters and stainless-steel appliances along one wall.

Tucked behind doors is a master with a walk-in closet, four-piece bathroom and laundry closet.

The unit comes with a locker and monthly fees of $282, which pays for water, fitness, media and party facilities.

The Agent’s Take: “It was a really cute apartment for 415 square feet, which sounds really tiny, but it actually works, it was really well laid out,” agent Robin Pope says. “It had a nice big living room window and a small balcony.”

The small space was affordable, especially as owners can utilize common areas. “The building has 24-hour security, indoor pool and a lot of amenities, so it was really popular with people and it’s economical,” Mr. Pope adds.

