38 JOE SHUSTER WAY, No. 1317, TORONTO
ASKING PRICE $239,900
SELLING PRICE $245,000
PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $181,549 (2013)
TAXES $1,500 (2016)
DAYS ON THE MARKET Two
LISTING AGENT Robin Pope, Pope Real Estate Ltd.
The Action: This staged one-bedroom suite at the Bridge made an immediate impression on a buyer this summer. So they offered more than the list price to avoid losing another property in a potential bidding war.
What They Got: On the 13th floor of a three-year-old high-rise is this 415-square-foot unit designed around an open entertaining area with a wall of west-facing windows and a balcony door, as well as laminate floors, granite kitchen counters and stainless-steel appliances along one wall.
Tucked behind doors is a master with a walk-in closet, four-piece bathroom and laundry closet.
The unit comes with a locker and monthly fees of $282, which pays for water, fitness, media and party facilities.
The Agent’s Take: “It was a really cute apartment for 415 square feet, which sounds really tiny, but it actually works, it was really well laid out,” agent Robin Pope says. “It had a nice big living room window and a small balcony.”
The small space was affordable, especially as owners can utilize common areas. “The building has 24-hour security, indoor pool and a lot of amenities, so it was really popular with people and it’s economical,” Mr. Pope adds.
Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @globeandmail