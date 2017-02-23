3 GOVERNORS RD. TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $2-million

SELLING PRICE $2,250,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $795,000 (2001)

TAXES $9,177 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENT Cailey Heaps Estrin and Heather Heaps, Royal LePage Real Estate Services, Heaps Estrin Team

The Action: Governor’s Bridge is a small community of upscale homes bordering Moore Park and Don Valley ravines. Homeowners are so reluctant to move that eight buyers quickly composed offers for this 2,510-square-foot residence last year.

“People like Governor’s [Bridge] for a few reasons – it’s a quiet little pocket, you’re minutes from downtown, but you’re sort of tucked away. And you’re also seconds to [Evergreen] Brick Works and Chorley Park and ravine system,” agent Cailey Heaps Estrin says.

“There were a few more listings than normal last year in the pocket, but it’s typically quite low … less than 10 a year.”

What They Got: Around 1948, a 40-by-120-foot lot was filled out with this detached house, which now bears four upper bedrooms, including a master retreat with his-and-her closets and one of four remodelled bathrooms.

Public spaces consist of a central dining room with garden doors and front and rear living areas with fireplaces, including one off a kitchen recently renovated with an island and built-in bench by a side door to the stone patio.

An additional recreation area and fifth bedroom with a fireplace round out the 1,230-squre-foot basement.

The Agent’s Take: “The owner was an artist, so the house had a lovely warmth to it and was very bright. And she loved colour, so while the overall pallet was neutral, there were fun pops of colour throughout,” Ms. Heaps Estrin states.

“Each of the rooms had good proportions, so it’s not completely different than other homes in the neighbourhood, but they did have a back addition with a very generous family room and master bedroom above it.”

