4 HUNTER AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $905,000

SELLING PRICE $850,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $337,864 (2005)

TAXES $3,481 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 80

CO-OP AGENT Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: Early this year, agent Ira Jelinek lead clients through a couple of transit-friendly communities to find a long-term home. They zeroed in on this 12-year-old townhouse on an 18-foot wide lot just a 10-minute bus ride to Eglinton West subway station.

“We saw an opportunity because it was on the market for a little while at a certain price and were able to get it for $55,000 less [than asking],” agent Ira Jelinek says. “It’s a great price per square foot for a freehold house.”

What They Got: This townhouse contains about 1,725 square feet spread across six levels, including lower level access to a rear garage and a den in the basement.

Though the front door is a living room with 13-foot ceilings, hardwood floors and stairs up to an open dining area and kitchen with granite counters.

The top two floors above accommodate three bedrooms, including a master with a balcony and one of three bathrooms.

The Agent’s Take: “[The buyers] were looking for a house in an area that’s good for transit and they could live in for a while,” Mr. Jelinek notes. “I took them to about three different neighbourhoods and this was one on their list that has good value.”

