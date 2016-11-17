30 ARGONNE CRES., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,850,000

SELLING PRICE $1,880,000

TAXES $6,911 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 11

LISTING AGENT Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The Action: This summer, private showings were the only avenue to walk through this detached house, which was custom-built for a builder’s personal use. Although some neighbours tried to sell their property at the same time, this one still secured a few strong offers.

What They Got: This two-storey home with an attached double garage initially sat on a 57-by-130-foot lot abutting a ravine, but the land was filled out to accommodate houses to the north sometime in the past few decades.

Apart from a new roof, heating and cooling systems and a powder room, the interior remains original with a formal library, living and family rooms with fireplaces and a dining area with French doors to an eat-in kitchen with a deck.

A winding staircase connects the upper and lower levels. Up top are five bedrooms, including three with his and her closets and a master with a walk-in closet and one of four bathrooms. Down below is a guest room and recreation area with a wet bar, fireplace and patio access.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s definitely centrally located, just steps to Bayview [Avenue], which is a very sought-after street, and the lot is a touch wider than the [average] 50-foot, so the layout is a little more comfortable and spacious,” states agent Bill Thom.

“[A builder] built two houses on the street and this is one he built for himself … so it had some good unique features dating back to the seventies.”

Telltale signs of the builder’s exacting standards were visible inside and out. “There is a lot of wood trim and elegant panels in the library, which back then was not that common,” Mr. Thom notes. “[Plus] they had some landscaping done in the front with boulders, which is unique.”

