30 Argonne Cres., Toronto
Done Deal, 30 Argonne Cres., Toronto

Buyers drawn to builder's custom home off Bayview

Sydnia Yu

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

30 ARGONNE CRES., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,850,000

SELLING PRICE $1,880,000

TAXES $6,911 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 11

LISTING AGENT Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The Action: This summer, private showings were the only avenue to walk through this detached house, which was custom-built for a builder’s personal use. Although some neighbours tried to sell their property at the same time, this one still secured a few strong offers.

What They Got: This two-storey home with an attached double garage initially sat on a 57-by-130-foot lot abutting a ravine, but the land was filled out to accommodate houses to the north sometime in the past few decades.

Apart from a new roof, heating and cooling systems and a powder room, the interior remains original with a formal library, living and family rooms with fireplaces and a dining area with French doors to an eat-in kitchen with a deck.

A winding staircase connects the upper and lower levels. Up top are five bedrooms, including three with his and her closets and a master with a walk-in closet and one of four bathrooms. Down below is a guest room and recreation area with a wet bar, fireplace and patio access.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s definitely centrally located, just steps to Bayview [Avenue], which is a very sought-after street, and the lot is a touch wider than the [average] 50-foot, so the layout is a little more comfortable and spacious,” states agent Bill Thom.

“[A builder] built two houses on the street and this is one he built for himself … so it had some good unique features dating back to the seventies.”

Telltale signs of the builder’s exacting standards were visible inside and out. “There is a lot of wood trim and elegant panels in the library, which back then was not that common,” Mr. Thom notes. “[Plus] they had some landscaping done in the front with boulders, which is unique.”

 

 

