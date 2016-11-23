Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

652 Beresford Ave., Toronto (Geoff Parkin)
Buyers find charm in small, rustic house between Junction and High Park

Sydnia Yu

Special to The Globe and Mail

652 Beresford Ave., Toronto

ASKING PRICE $849,000

SELLING PRICE $877,777

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $305,000 (2009)

TAXES $3,041 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Five

LISTING AGENT Nutan Brown, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The Action: This detached house on a 25-by-120-foot lot lacks a second-floor bathroom, but it wasn’t an issue for roughly 20 buyers, who arranged private showings or squeezed past 50 other visitors during the open house. Once the offer date rolled around, one of two competing parties deemed it worth $28,777 over asking.

What They Got: Over the duration of the seller’s ownership, this century-old house has evolved into a modern space with new roofing, windows and mechanics, as well as two stylish bathrooms and a revamped eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and an exposed brick wall by the stairs to a lower-level recreation room.

Hardwood floors is underfoot in all three bedrooms upstairs and the living and dining areas below. The rear sunroom features tile flooring and a door to a deck, gated backyard and garage.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s a detached home with a fabulous backyard and a huge garage,” agent Nutan Brown says. “The home itself has a farm style, so it has a very rustic appeal.”

While this house is smaller than average detached properties, some buyers considered that as beneficial. “When semis are selling well over $1-million, this was really good value,” Ms. Brown notes.

“It’s a pretty amazing location between the Junction, Bloor West and High Park, so it has great access to a lot of stuff by walking. It’s in an excellent school district as well.”

Topics

