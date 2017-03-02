280 Donlands Ave., No. 1007

ASKING PRICE

$339,000

SELLING PRICE

$360,100

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE

$235,217 (2015)

TAXES

$1,761 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

One

LISTING AGENT

Linda Ing-Gilbert, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The Action: This one-bedroom unit in the East York building failed to find a buyer when listed for more than six weeks last summer, possibily because of competition from several other units also for sale in the building at the time. A different agent took over the listing in January, when it was the building’s only vacancy. With a marketing plan that included staging to showcase the unit’s west-facing exposures and views, it sold to the best of four bidders within 24 hours.

“Housing has become so expensive and unaffordable, it’s pushed the condo market … which has really changed since November even,” agent Linda Ing-Gilbert says. “[The seller said she] had 15 showings in one day, which was more than the two months she had it out [prior].”

What They Got: This 583-square-foot suite was built a few years ago, so it has modern appointments, such as nine-foot ceilings, laminate floors and a Juliet balcony off the living and dining area.

To wash up, there is one bathroom, a laundry room and kitchen with quartz counters, stainless-steel appliances and updated cabinetry.

A locker and parking come with the unit, along with monthly fees of $346 toward water, heating, a rooftop deck and party room.

The Agent’s Take: “There are a lot of rental apartments along one stretch, so this may be one of the only condos, and it’s also one bus down to the subway,” Ms. Ing-Gilbert notes. “[The seller] bought it from the builder and then fully updated it, so it was in really good condition and was very nice.”

