Done Deal, 197 Palmerston Ave., Toronto
Done Deal, 197 Palmerston Ave., Toronto

Buyers see potential in fixer-upper near Trinity Bellwoods Park Add to ...

Sydnia Yu

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

197 PALMERSTON AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,089,000

SELLING PRICE $1,058,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $161,000 (1986)

TAXES $4,933 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Six

LISTING AGENT Mary Jo Vradis, Royal LePage Estate Realty

The Action: Around Trinity Bellwoods Park, the number of weathered properties are in decline, so builders and renovators raced to book showings for this detached house and lined up at open-house events this summer. Several visitors who saw its potential approached the seller with a bid, but the best number was close to $1.06-million.

What They Got: This more-than-century-old house stands two storeys tall with original details, such as baseboards, mouldings and 9.5-foot ceilings on the main floor, which is set up as a one-bedroom apartment with living, dining and cooking quarters and a mudroom to the 16-by-127-foot lot, garage and laneway.

Kitchens and bathrooms are also located in the three-bedroom suite on the second floor and the bachelor pad in the basement, complete with a den and recreation area.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s detached with a 1.5-car garage, which is rare, and it’s in a prime location, so to find that is pretty tough,” agent Mary Jo Vradis asys.

“Palmerston is a very well known, very popular street, but this part of it hasn’t caught up to the rest of it yet, but it’s on its way.”

 

Done Deals: Unique Cabbagetown Victorian boasts great view of Rosedale Valley
 

