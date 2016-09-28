127 AMELIA ST., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $859,000

SELLING PRICE $877,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $242,000 (2001)

TAXES $4,158 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 12

LISTING AGENTS Sandra Pate and Lini Risi, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The Action: More than a dozen appointments were lined up for this semi-detached bungalow, but not a single offer arrived on the presentation date. But multiple bids materialized in the following few days, leading to a sale for $18,000 above the asking price.

What They Got: The Victorian façade of this 700-square-foot structure dates back to 1890, but the interior is modernized with an open eat-in kitchen and fireside living and dining area with pot lights, pine floors and doors to a south-facing deck.

The main bathroom is the only enclosed space as sleeping quarters on the ground floor consists of a Murphy bed by the front windows, and the open-concept basement has areas for a bed, office and entertaining by the gas fireplace.

Outdoor assets include a hot tub, bar and carport off a laneway behind the fenced 20-by-92-foot lot.

The Agent’s Take: “Cabbagetown has a lot of those Victorian cottages, they’re all a little different, some are detached ones, semis and rows, and they’re all quite valuable,” agent Sandra Pate says. “You’ve got Wellesley [Street] cottages that sell for well over $1-million, if not, a million and a half.”

With some minor changes, this house offered a lot of potential.

“It’s a very unique property because it’s small, so it had a limited crowd that would be interested, but on the other hand it’s a terrific street and nice big lot for adding on or building up,” Ms. Pate explains.

“The basement was mostly finished and … I would put my bedroom down there because there were the makings of a bathroom, a nice big room and a gas fireplace.”

