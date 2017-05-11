45 CARLTON ST., No. 809, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $619,900

SELLING PRICE $650,000

TAXES $3,247 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Five

LISTING AGENTAlina Kholodov, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The Action: The Lexington building has had only sporadic vacancies this year. This two-bedroom suite with two solariums is in a more original state than some others, yet several of the 20 visitors to the space drew up offers on the presentation date.

“For every single building, every single listing I’m getting now is going over asking price into bidding wars,” agent Alina Kholodov said. “It’s a little nuts. And you don’t really find two-bedroom units for under $700,000 or $800,000 any more.”

What They Got: The footprint of this 1,300-square-foot unit went virtually untouched since it was built in 1981, so it retains an eat-in kitchen and separate living and dining areas, plus two solariums at the end of each bedroom.

Every day essentials include two bathrooms, ensuite laundry and storage rooms, plus parking. Monthly fees of $917 pays for utilities, 24-hour concierge, gym, pool, squash court, indoor track, party room and rooftop deck.

The Agent’s Take: “The building is known for its large layouts because it is an older building,” Ms. Kholodov states. “It feels more like a house rather than a condo in a sense because it has full size bedrooms, bathrooms and a large kitchen.”

While other units were modernized, this one is a blank slate ripe for customization. “A lot of the units, especially north-facing ones have this double solarium,” adds Ms. Kholodov. “There’s a lot of potential in this unit, you can rent it out as is or remodel.”

